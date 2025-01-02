Will WWE RAW Ratings Still be available after Netflix move?

WWE RAW’s move to Netflix in January 2025 has sparked questions about the future of ratings for the popular wrestling show. As part of a 10-year, $5 billion deal, RAW will transition from traditional cable to the streaming giant, potentially changing how viewership is measured and reported.

Netflix’s Approach to Ratings

Netflix has historically been tight-lipped about viewership data, rarely sharing detailed information about show performance. However, recent developments suggest a potential shift in this stance:

Netflix has partnered with VideoAmp to provide advertisers with cross-screen and live viewership measurement for WWE content.

The streaming service will work with Nielsen to track ratings for its NFL Christmas Day broadcasts, indicating openness to third-party measurement for live programming.

Potential Sources of WWE RAW Ratings

While traditional Nielsen ratings may not be available, there are several potential avenues for gauging RAW’s performance on Netflix:

VideoAmp Data : The partnership with VideoAmp could provide advertisers with viewership figures, which may become public.

: The partnership with VideoAmp could provide advertisers with viewership figures, which may become public. Netflix Top 10 : RAW could appear in Netflix’s global top 10 list, offering insight into its performance relative to other content on the platform.

: RAW could appear in Netflix’s global top 10 list, offering insight into its performance relative to other content on the platform. Internal Netflix Data: The company might choose to release internal viewership data, as it did for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing event.

Impact on Wrestling Industry

The potential lack of traditional ratings could significantly impact how wrestling performance is measured and discussed:

Industry Analysis : Wrestling journalists and analysts may need to adapt to new metrics for evaluating show success.

: Wrestling journalists and analysts may need to adapt to new metrics for evaluating show success. Fan Engagement : The wrestling community might shift focus from weekly ratings to other indicators of popularity.

: The wrestling community might shift focus from weekly ratings to other indicators of popularity. Advertiser Relations: New measurement tools will be crucial for WWE to demonstrate RAW’s value to advertisers on Netflix.

Future of WWE Content on Netflix

While ratings remain uncertain, other aspects of WWE’s move to Netflix are becoming clearer:

Content Rating : WWE has confirmed that RAW will maintain its family-friendly PG rating, dispelling rumors of a shift to more mature content.

: WWE has confirmed that RAW will maintain its family-friendly PG rating, dispelling rumors of a shift to more mature content. Global Expansion : Outside the US, Netflix will offer additional WWE content, including SmackDown, NXT, and pay-per-view events.

: Outside the US, Netflix will offer additional WWE content, including SmackDown, NXT, and pay-per-view events. Potential for Original Content: There are indications that Netflix and WWE may collaborate on exclusive content in the future.

As WWE enters this new era with Netflix, the landscape of wrestling viewership measurement is set to evolve. While traditional ratings may become a thing of the past, new metrics and data sources are likely to emerge, offering fresh insights into RAW’s performance in the streaming age.