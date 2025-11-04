WWE Raw Reportedly Thrown Into Backstage Chaos By One Segment

A backstage report has emerged following last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, indicating that the show’s opening segment ran significantly over its allotted time.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the segment, which featured new World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Logan Paul, and The Vision, went approximately ten minutes long, forcing the production team to “scramble” to make up the lost time in later parts of the show.

The show kicked off with CM Punk celebrating his victory over Jey Uso at this past weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he captured the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. During his promo, Punk thanked his wife, AJ Lee, and the fans, and began to list potential future challengers.

He was first interrupted by Logan Paul. This was followed by another interruption, this time from Paul Heyman and The Vision, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Breakker and Reed proceeded to attack both Punk and Paul, leading to the two rivals reluctantly fighting side-by-side. The segment ended when CM Punk grabbed a steel chair to clear The Vision from the ring, setting up multiple new conflicts for the new champion.