WWE Raw To Receive New Sponsor In Next Season (Report)

by Thomas Lowson

WWE Raw will have a new sponsor in its upcoming season, it has been claimed. According to a report from AdWeek, DoorDash will serve as the presenting sponsor for Monday Night Raw’s next season.

Netflix has  “more than doubled” its overall ad commitments, according to Netflix’s Ads president Amy Reinhard, who spoke at upfront negotiations. WWE has yet to announce when the next season of Raw will begin, as the show currently does not have an off-season.

WWE has embraced sponsorships and brand integration over the past year, as seen on Raw and other shows. Several sponsors can be found on the ring canvas, an area that was completely bare during the McMahon era of the promotion. Slim Jim caused a stir by sponsoring WWE tables, while some sponsors have found their logos on the Money in the Bank briefcases.

With DoorDash stepping into the ring, WWE’s connection to its sponsors continue to grow closer. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest WWE news.

