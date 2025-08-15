WWE Raw Star Officially Transferred To SmackDown

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has officially been transferred from the Raw roster to Friday Night SmackDown. The Canadian star revealed the news himself during a tense in-ring confrontation with The Bloodline on tonight’s episode.

The show featured an in-ring segment with the reigning United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, and his faction members, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo. They were interrupted by the arrival of Sami Zayn.

Zayn declared that he was coming for the one championship he has never held in WWE, the United States Title. After Sikoa told him to leave because he wasn’t a member of the SmackDown roster, Zayn dropped the bombshell, informing the champion that he has been officially transferred to the blue brand.

The confrontation quickly turned physical, with Sikoa and his allies attacking Zayn. The save was made by Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu, which led to a six-man tag team match between the two sides being made for the main event of the show.

Zayn has a legitimate claim to a title shot, as he recently pinned Solo Sikoa in a tag team match on the August 8 episode of SmackDown.

Zayn’s official move to the blue brand and his challenge for the United States Championship immediately injects a new top babyface into the main event picture on Friday nights. The full confrontation between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline can be seen below: