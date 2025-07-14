WWE Raw Tonight: Fallout from Evolution 2 and Road to SummerSlam

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw (July 14, 2025) airs live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, and will serve as the fallout show from both Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution 2. The show begins at 8 PM ET and streams on Netflixin the United States.

Key Matches and Segments

No. 1 Contender Gauntlet Match

CM Punk, Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman), Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso will compete in a gauntlet match. The winner will earn a shot at World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.

Fallout from Evolution 2 and Saturday Night’s Main Event

Expect major story developments and appearances from stars involved in the weekend’s events, including Rhea Ripley, AJ Styles, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Quick Notes

This is a pivotal episode leading into SummerSlam , which takes place August 2–3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The show will feature reactions and consequences from the results of Evolution 2, including title changes and Money in the Bank cash-ins.

How to Watch

Start time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

8 PM ET / 5 PM PT Platform: Netflix (US and several international markets)

Tonight’s Raw promises high stakes and major fallout as the road to SummerSlam intensifies.