WWE Re-Releases John Cena’s Iconic 8-Bit Nintendo-Style T-Shirt

WWE has brought back a fan-favorite design with the re-release of John Cena’s iconic “8-bit” Nintendo-style t-shirt at WWEShop. The retro merchandise celebrates the 17-time world champion with a nostalgic gaming aesthetic that captures Cena’s legendary status in pixel art form.

The John Cena Retro 8-Bit Boxy T-Shirt features a striking 8-bit graphic design that pays homage to the Cenation leader’s “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” mantra. Crafted from 100% cotton, the shirt offers a relaxed boxy fit that provides freedom of movement, making it ideal for both casual wear and WWE events. The design includes a tagless collar with interior taping for maximum comfort.

This re-release comes at a particularly significant time as Cena continues his retirement tour, making the merchandise especially collectible for longtime fans. The timing is notable given that Cena previously revealed his favorite t-shirt design preferences, showing his appreciation for creative merchandise that resonates with the WWE Universe.

The retro gaming-inspired design taps into both wrestling nostalgia and classic Nintendo aesthetics, appealing to multiple generations of fans who have followed Cena’s unprecedented career spanning over two decades in WWE.