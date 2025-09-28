WWE Ref Aja Smith Addresses SmackDown Pin Controversy

WWE referee Aja Smith responded to criticism and discussion surrounding her botched pin call during the recent SmackDown match involving Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton by stating on her Instagram:

“I see all the love. I’m just human, but I can promise that I strive to always be better. Which will forever be my goal as long as I’m on this journey. I love this just like y’all. That I can swear to you.”

Screenshot

What Happened

The controversy unfolded when Smith, officiating the match, stopped her three-count on a pin attempt by Tiffany Stratton on Nia Jax without an apparent kick out from Jax, leading to confusion and an awkward moment.

WWE later edited the mistake out of their official YouTube replays, but the incident drew notable attention on social media over the weekend.

Fans and colleagues have shown support for Smith, acknowledging that mistakes happen and applauding by her professionalism in addressing the situation candidly.