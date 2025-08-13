WWE Referee Charles Robinson Bitten By A Bat, Rushed To Hospital

Veteran WWE referee Charles Robinson had a frightening and bizarre start to his Wednesday morning, revealing on social media that he was rushed to the emergency room after being bitten by a bat.

In a post on his Instagram account, the senior official, known to fans as “Lil’ Naitch,” shared the wild story. He explained that the incident happened in the middle of the night and required immediate medical attention.

“Great way to start the morning. 2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots,” Robinson wrote, adding the hashtags #animalattacks and #hospital.

This real-life incident is the latest in what has been an eventful and physically taxing year for the respected referee. In addition to recently having to debunk a malicious death hoax on social media, Robinson has also been part of the action in the ring.

He was accidentally shoulder-tackled by John Cena at the WWE Night of Champions event and later suffered a rib injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event after being speared by Goldberg in the legend’s retirement match.