WWE Referee Injured by Goldberg at SNME

WWE referee Charles Robinson was injured during the main event at Saturday Night’s Main Event when he received a Spear from Goldberg.

Robinson wasn’t even Goldberg’s intended target, but his ribs didn’t get the memo. The legendary official shared details of his situation on Instagram. Thankfully, there’s no hard feelings, they’re still friends and he considers it an honor to be part of the legendary grappler’s final encounter. He’s determined to return to SmackDown next week when the blue brand visits San Antonio, Texas. “I am all man and can’t be kept down!”

Goldberg and Robinson have worked together since the late 1990s, with Robinson refereeing several old Goldberg’s biggest matches, including his infamous clash withBret Hart at Starrcade 1999. Robinson began his refereeing career in the Pro Wrestling Federation in 1995 and has been a full-time referee since 1997, giving him over 28 years of experience.

Goldberg wrestled his final match and officially retired this past weekend, marking the end of his legendary career in professional wrestling.