WWE Releases Another Star From ID Contract

Another name has been added to the list of recent departures from WWE’s developmental system. WWE ID talent Bryce Donovan announced that he is no longer with the company. This follows a number of recent releases of NXT wrestlers and other developmental talents.

Donovan had been a regular feature on WWE Evolve as a member of the faction known as the Vanity Project. His final storyline saw him turn on his stablemates to set up a match against Evolve Champion Jackson Drake. The match, which aired Wednesday night, saw Drake retain his championship.

Following the match, Bryce Donovan announced his exit on social media. “Finale. I will no longer be with WWE ID or Evolve Thanks for the good time everyone,” he wrote. “Learned a lot especially from @TheRealXPac who’s the best coach anyone could ask for I’ll let you know what’s happening next when I decide or maybe I won’t idk yet.”

Donovan’s departure comes shortly after that of another Vanity Project member, Zayda Steel, who was also released from her WWE ID contract. A new group of ID signees is expected to debut on Evolve soon.