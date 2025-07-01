WWE Reportedly Contacted Multiple Legends For Evolution PLE

With the WWE Evolution 2 premium live event less than two weeks away, the card is finally coming together after a period of significant creative changes behind the scenes. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE has been working hard to lock in plans, with some decisions “coming down to the wire.”

WWE has been interested in bringing back WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for the event, and that plan began to unfold at the recent SmackDown tapings in Pittsburgh where a match between Stratus and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was set up. However, Stratus was not the only legend the company contacted. The report notes that inquiries were made to several other legends over the last few weeks as WWE looked to stack the card with star power for the all-women’s show.

A major reason for the creative shifts was the unfortunate injury to Liv Morgan. Her dislocated shoulder reportedly caused “heavy shifts” for the event’s creative direction, forcing the company to scrap and rework several planned matches and storylines.

The fluid nature of the planning was also felt by the talent. It’s reported that the creative plans for the Raw women’s tag team match at Evolution had not been expressed to the roster. Furthermore, many talent had not been officially told about the event before the public announcement, though they were aware of the online rumors.