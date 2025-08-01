WWE Reportedly Has ‘Major Player’ Plans For El Grande Americano In AAA

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed light on the creative plans for the El Grande Americano character in Lucha Libre AAA. The report indicates that the masked superstar is set to be positioned as a “major player” in the Mexican promotion, rather than a comedy act.

In the latest edition of the newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on the future of the character as the WWE and AAA partnership continues. “More WWE wrestlers will appear on AAA shows. Grande Americano now speaks and sings in Spanish and will be there as a major player and not a comedy figure,” Meltzer wrote. This was on display during his recent AAA debut, where he was cheered after singing the popular song ‘Cielito Lindo.’

The El Grande Americano persona was originated by Chad Gable before he was sidelined with a rotator cuff injury. In his absence, WWE Raw superstar Ludwig Kaiser has been portraying the character, including making the well-received debut in AAA. The storyline took another twist on this past week’s Raw, when Pete Dunne appeared in a different mask, adding more mystery to the situation.

The plan to position El Grande Americano as a major player will be put to the test at AAA’s biggest show of the year. On August 16th at Triplemania XXXIII, he is scheduled to compete in a four-way match for the AAA Mega Championship against the champion, El Hijo del Vikingo, and fellow WWE superstars Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee.