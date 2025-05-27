WWE Reportedly Planning More Head-To-Head Battles With AEW

WWE is reportedly looking to schedule more direct head-to-head programming against All Elite Wrestling later this year, following several recent instances of the two promotions running major shows on the same day or weekend.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that sources indicated that this was an intentional strategy.Alvarez stated, “I was told, at this point – and don’t ask me for more details because I don’t have them – but at this point, there are at least, I was told, two other instances coming up this year where they plan on doing head-to-head with AEW battles and these big long weekends.”

This past weekend saw one such battle, with AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 25th, running at the same time as WWE’s NXT Battleground premium live event. Looking ahead, another significant overlap is already confirmed for Saturday, July 12th, 2025. On this date, AEW will present its All In: Texas stadium show from Arlington in the afternoon, followed by WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special airing in the evening.

WWE’s all-women’s premium live event, Evolution 2, will take place on July 13th. AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on the current scheduling, comparing it to the challenges Jim Crockett Promotions faced against WWE in the 1980s.