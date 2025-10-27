WWE Reportedly Pushing To Re-Sign Raw Star

WWE World Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee is currently on a major hot streak, and WWE officials are taking notice—even when he’s not in a WWE ring. According to a new report from PWInsider.com, officials were “very impressed” by Lee’s performance at the recent AAA Héroes Inmortales event, where he challenged Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship.

Even though Lee lost the match, his performance has reportedly accelerated WWE’s desire to secure his long-term future. The report states that WWE is now pushing to lock Lee into a new contract well before his current deal expires next year.

Lee, who signed with WWE in 2022, has seen his momentum skyrocket recently. Just last week on the October 20 episode of Monday Night Raw, he and AJ Styles captured the World Tag Team Championships from The Judgment Day, marking Lee’s first title victory on the main roster. This recent success, combined with his standout performance at the AAA show, has solidified his value in the eyes of management.

Sources within WWE reportedly believe that Dragon Lee is “becoming an essential part of regular programming.” The push to get a new deal done now is seen as a strategic move to secure the 30-year-old star before outside offers can start “rolling in” as his contract expiration date approaches.

While Dragon Lee didn’t walk away from Héroes Inmortales with another championship, he may have secured himself a more lucrative, long-term future in WWE.