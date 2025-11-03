WWE Reportedly “Very Disappointed” With Saturday Night’s Main Event Ticket Sales

WWE’s return to Salt Lake City for the Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 was reportedly met with frustration backstage due to “very disappointing” ticket sales. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the turnout at the Delta Center was a significant letdown for company officials.

Despite a pay-per-view-level card, the event’s attendance was noticeably below WWE’s strong 2025 average. WrestleTix reported a final count of 7,867 tickets distributed for a setup of 8,088. This figure was a significant drop from the 11,000-12,000 fans the company has been averaging for its major events this year.

The low attendance was even more glaring when compared to the SmackDown taping in the same arena just 11 months prior (November 2024), which drew a reported 8,394 fans. The SmackDown taping the night before Saturday Night’s Main Event also struggled, drawing a lower-than-average crowd and forcing the company to open up previously tarped-off upper sections to accommodate last-minute sales.

For the PLE, WWE reportedly had to move many fans down to lower sections to make the arena look fuller on camera, a common practice when ticket sales are low.