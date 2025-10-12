WWE Evolve
WWE Re-Signs Evolve Men’s Champion After Recent Exits

by Thomas Lowson

WWE may have made several cuts to its roster, but WWE Evolve Champion Jackson Drake is reportedly safe for the time being. Bodyslam.net reports that Drake’s WWE ID contract has been renewed by WWE, keeping him with the promotion.

Drake became the first-ever WWE Evolve Champion in June of this year by winning a fatal four-way elimination match to make history. Now, Drake joins the likes of Buddy Rogers, Pat Patterson, Harley Race, Finn Balor, and others as an inaugural champion.

While Drake will be staying with WWE, others have not been so fortunate. Zayda Steel, Kylie Rae, Zara Zakher, and others have all parted with WWE in recent days. These talents either opted not to re-sign with WWE ID, their deals were not renewed, or were simply released from WWE.

Before WWE, Drake appeared in several promotions including Beyond Wrestling and CZW. From 2022 to 2024, Drake competed three times on AEW programming but lost all three of his matches.

Time will tell how far WWE’s first Evolve champion goes, and whether he makes it to the main roster. For now, Drake is still part of WWE as the company sees something in the young Superstar.

