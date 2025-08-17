WWE Revives ECW’s Wrestlepalooza for September 20 PLE

WWE is set to bring back the Wrestlepalooza name for its yet-to-be-announced premium live event on September 20, 2025, according to recent reports from WrestleVotes and PWInsider. The event will mark the revival of the former ECW pay-per-view brand and represents WWE’s latest effort to counter-program AEW’s All Out event scheduled for the same date.

Direct Competition with AEW All Out

The Indianapolis-based event will go head-to-head with AEW All Out 2025 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. This marks the first time a WWE main roster premium live event will air on the same day as an AEW pay-per-view, escalating the competitive landscape between the two wrestling organizations.

Multiple sources confirmed to POST Wrestling that the event will take place on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, Indiana. While the venue hasn’t been officially announced, Gainbridge Fieldhouse appears to be the likely candidate based on recent WWE events in the area.

Wrestlepalooza Legacy Returns

The Wrestlepalooza name carries significant wrestling history, having originated as an ECW event that ran from 1995 to 2000. The most notable iteration aired on pay-per-view in 1998, featuring Shane Douglas defending the ECW World Heavyweight Championship against Al Snow.

WWE’s ownership of all ECW footage and intellectual property makes the revival legally straightforward, while the nostalgic appeal could help differentiate the event from their regular premium live event schedule.

Star Power for the Main Event

Reports indicate the event will feature a marquee matchup between Brock Lesnar and John Cena. Dave Meltzer confirmed this main event on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that Lesnar’s absence from recent events was specifically to save his return for this Indianapolis show.

The match stems from Lesnar’s surprise return at SummerSlam, where he launched a vicious assault on Cena following the latter’s main event bout. This encounter is positioned as a crucial component of Cena’s 2025 farewell tour.

Strategic Counter-Programming Pattern

This event continues WWE’s 2025 strategy of scheduling shows against major AEW events. Previous instances include:

NXT Battleground vs. AEW Double or Nothing in May

vs. AEW Double or Nothing in May NXT Great American Bash vs. AEW All In: Texas in July

vs. AEW All In: Texas in July NXT Heatwave vs. AEW Forbidden Door on August 24

The September 20 event represents the most aggressive move yet, using main roster talent rather than the NXT developmental brand to compete directly with one of AEW’s “big four” annual pay-per-views.

Potential ESPN Broadcast Partnership Preview

PWInsider reports that “there has been discussion within the broadcast industry over the last few days that the planned WWE event for Saturday September 20th 2025 could end up airing on ESPN (in the U.S) as a preview of the type of programming the company will bring to that new partnership that officially kicks off in April 2026.”

This would mark a significant milestone in WWE’s upcoming broadcast transition, offering fans and industry observers an early glimpse of how WWE content will be presented on the ESPN platform.

WWE has plans to unveil the new PLE and where it will broadcast sometime this week.

Part of WWE’s Indiana Partnership

The Indianapolis location aligns with WWE’s partnership with Indiana Sports Corp, which began with this year’s Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. The deal includes commitments for future WrestleMania and SummerSlam events in the state, along with regular television tapings and live events.

The revival of Wrestlepalooza for September 20 signals WWE’s commitment to maintaining competitive pressure on AEW while leveraging nostalgic ECW branding to create a unique premium live event experience for wrestling fans.