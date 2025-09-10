AEW Alum The Righteous Are Coming Amid WWE Signing Rumors

Former AEW stars Vincent and Dutch, collectively known as The Righteous, recently finished their dates on the independent scene. Often, such an act has been seen as a sign that wrestlers have signed with WWE, and now a pair of cryptic posts has had fans excited for the tag-team’s future.

On X, Dutch shared an image of himself and Vincent, declaring that they will “Smike, not to welcome” but rather to warn. The tag-team then declared that “The Righteous are coming.”

In the comments, many saw this as a nod to an impending future with WWE. One fan shared that “I hope it’s WWE” while another included the red circle commonly associated with the Wyatt Sicks. Another dropped a gif of Triple H, while others encouraged WWE’s Chief Content Officer to ink a deal with the duo.

Vincent and Dutch haven’t publicly responded to reports of WWE’s interest, but it’s likely they have seen the wealth of support from fans. In another post, Vincent shared his love for the fans and their support.

You all are the best.



I am righteous

For we are many — Vincent (@NoNamexVincent) September 8, 2025

Time will tell where the Righteous are going, but many believe it’s a matter of time before the duo are known as WWE Superstars. With the pair previously having a WWE tryout in late 2022 that was unsuccessful, the pair may finally arrive in the company three years later.