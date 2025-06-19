WWE NXT Stars Discussed To Join Seth Rollins’ Faction (Report)

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman have already established one of the most dominant forces on Monday Night Raw—but their powerful faction may not be finished evolving. According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, WWE has internally discussed adding two more members to the group.

The two names in question? WWE NXT’s Ethan Page and Ricky Saints. Page is the reigning WWE NXT North American Champion, a title he captured from Saints earlier this year. With Saints currently without a direction on WWE NXT TV, it may be a matter of time before he aligns with Rollins and his allies.

Heyman and Rollins aligned at WrestleMania 41: Saturday while Breakker would join them during the following Raw. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Bronson Reed shockingly aligned himself with the team, assaulting CM Punk and Sami Zayn in the process.

Rollins’ group has already proved dividends for Seth, who is Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time in his career. With the briefcase, allies, and potential more allies, it appears that a future with championship gold around the waist is a certain for Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.

