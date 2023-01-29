HomeNewsWWE
WWE Royal Rumble Review: An All-Time Great Story

by Ryan Droste

This week on Top Rope Nation, SEScoops Site Manager Ryan Droste is joined by Jesse Velasquez of the Unplugged Wrestling Podcast to review Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble event.

Each week, the video version of Top Rope Nation streams live to the SEScoops YouTube channel. You can join the live streams by subscribing to the channel and turning on notifications so you never miss a live broadcast. This will include a regular weekly edition of Top Rope Nation (typically Thursday nights), as well as reviews of all major WWE and AEW PLE/PPV shows.

On episode 282 this week, every match on the Rumble card is covered. Plus, Ryan and Jesse have a conversation about where the Bloodline, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn storyline ranks all-time. Also, what does Sami Zayn’s popularity mean for Cody Rhodes and the build to WrestleMania?

You can watch the show via the embedded YouTube video at the top of this page. Additionally, you can listen to the audio-only podcast on AppleSpotify, or wherever podcasts are found. You will also find an embedded audio player below.

Ryan Droste
Ryan Droste serves as Site Manager for SEScoops. He has been covering the wrestling industry for over 20 years, with bylines at Sports Illustrated, CBS Interactive, ComicBook, Pro Wrestling Torch, The Wrestling Observer, Sportskeeda, and many others. He also hosts the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for Blue Wire.

