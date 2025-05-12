WWE Star Pushed For Sabu’s Hall of Fame Induction Weeks Before Passing

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk who has died at the age of 60. While Sabu never held gold in WWE, there had been efforts for him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame prior to his passing.

On X, Sami Zayn shared that Sabu’s death had been a gut-punch. The former Intercontinental Champion added that he had been pushing for Sabu to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame just weeks ago following Sabu’s retirement match. Zayn wrapped up his post with a series of praising compliments for the late wrestler.

This is a gut punch. I was pushing this agenda again a few weeks ago after Sabu had his final match.



RIP Sabu. One of a kind, absolute legend, and a true game changer for professional wrestling. https://t.co/wVgZ4ao42k — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 11, 2025

Sabu was not inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame but is part of several similar groups. In 2009, he was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame with a banner with his name being displayed in the ECW Arena. In 2024, Sabu took his place in the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Now, any induction into WWE’s class of Hall of Famers will be posthumous. Our thoughts remain with those who knew Sabu best at this sad time.