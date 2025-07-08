WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025: How to Watch Goldberg’s Final Match

WWE’s legendary Saturday Night’s Main Event returns to primetime television on Saturday, July 12, 2025, headlined by Bill Goldberg’s retirement match against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The NBC special takes place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta as part of WWE’s massive weekend takeover.

When & Where to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Start Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Network: NBC (live coast-to-coast)

Streaming: Peacock (simulcast)

International: YouTube (live stream)

The primetime special will air live on NBC across the United States with a simultaneous stream on Peacock. International fans can watch live on YouTube, following the format of previous Saturday Night’s Main Event specials.

Complete Match Card

World Heavyweight Championship – Goldberg’s Final Match: Gunther (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

Singles Match: Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

Goldberg’s Final Chapter

The main event features WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg in what has been announced as his retirement match. The WCW legend challenges World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in his hometown of Atlanta, where WCW once ruled supreme. This emotional farewell takes place in the city where Goldberg first rose to prominence during his iconic undefeated streak.

Goldberg’s last in-ring match was in 2022, making this comeback at age 58 a significant moment for wrestling history. The question remains whether the veteran has one more spear and jackhammer left to capture championship gold in his final performance.

Key Storylines

Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

LA Knight earned his opportunity against Seth Rollins through a sneak attack on “The Visionary” during Monday Night Raw. Knight is on a long list of wrestlers wanting to get their hands on Rollins, but the Megastar moved to the front of the line with his aggressive tactics.

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre made his return on SmackDown after being out of action since his Steel Cage Match loss to Damian Priest in May. The Scottish Warrior immediately targeted Randy Orton with verbal attacks, but made the mistake of turning his back on The Viper, leading to an RKO and this grudge match.

Saturday Night’s Main Event Legacy

Saturday Night’s Main Event was revived in late 2024 after lying dormant for more than 16 years. The show now airs approximately four times per year as special NBC primetime events, featuring a mix of Raw and SmackDown superstars in high-profile matches.

This marks the first time Saturday Night’s Main Event has ever taken place in Atlanta, adding to the city’s rich WWE history that includes WrestleMania XXVII, Royal Rumble events, and most recently Bad Blood 2024.

Ticket Information

Individual tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event are available via Ticketmaster.com. Combo packages with Evolution (July 13) start at $152, providing access to both State Farm Arena events. VIP packages through On Location offer premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, and ringside photo opportunities.

Competition Weekend

Saturday Night’s Main Event serves as the evening centerpiece of WWE’s Atlanta triple-header, following NXT Great American Bash at 3:00 PM ET and preceding Evolution on Sunday. The event airs during the same weekend as AEW’s All In: Texas, creating a massive weekend of wrestling content for fans.