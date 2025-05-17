WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (5/24): Full Match Card and Preview

WWE returns to Tampa, Florida, for Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, live from the Yuengling Center. The event airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams on Peacock. The card features four high-stakes matches, including two major grudge bouts and a World Heavyweight Championship clash.

World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

Jey Uso defends his title against Logan Paul in a first-time matchup. Paul, fresh off a victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, has set his sights on championship gold. Tensions escalated when Paul blindsided Uso after a recent episode of Raw. Additionally, Uso suffered a backstage attack by Bron Breakker on Seth Rollins’ orders, hinting at a possible alliance between Paul and Rollins’ faction, the “Trifecta of Terror”.

John Cena vs. R-Truth

In a non-title bout, R-Truth faces his childhood hero, John Cena. The match was set following an incident at the Backlash post-show press conference, where Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to R-Truth through a table. R-Truth aims to “beat some sense” back into Cena, who he believes has strayed from his principles.

CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

Long-standing rivalries converge as CM Punk and Sami Zayn team up against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Rollins, now aligned with Paul Heyman and Breakker, has been entangled in conflicts with both Punk and Zayn. This tag team match promises to be a pivotal chapter in their ongoing saga.

Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will settle their differences inside a steel cage. Their rivalry reignited after a fatal four-way match at WWE Backlash. This bout aims to conclude their intense feud, with both competitors seeking definitive victory.

How to Watch