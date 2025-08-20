WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Moving To Peacock Exclusively

WWE has reached a new arrangement with NBCUniversal that will see its quarterly Saturday Night’s Main Event specials air exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. The specials were previously simulcast on the NBC broadcast network.

The news was reported on Wednesday by Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated. The revived specials, which began in December 2024, will no longer air on NBC as part of the new arrangement. This change comes as part of a larger shuffle of WWE’s media rights.

It was recently announced that WWE’s main roster premium live events will be leaving Peacock and moving to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service beginning with the WrestlePalooza event on September 20.

Traina’s report also provided an update on the future of WWE’s vast historical content library. The archives will reportedly remain on Peacock through the end of 2025. After that, Traina speculated on its next potential home.