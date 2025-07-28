WWE Scrapped A Planned Singles Match From SummerSlam

The singles match between Jey Uso and Bronson Reed scheduled for tonight’s Monday Night Raw was originally planned for a much bigger stage. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reveals the match was initially booked for this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE’s original plans for the biggest party of the summer included the one-on-one encounter. “Bronson Reed and Jey Uso was originally a SummerSlam match,” Meltzer stated. He noted that the company has since shifted its creative direction for the event.

The expected confrontation is just one part of a loaded go-home episode of Raw before SummerSlam. The show will also feature a World Tag Team Championship match between The Judgment Day and the LWO, a massive eight-woman tag team match, and final messages from both World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and his challenger, CM Punk, ahead of their main event match this weekend.