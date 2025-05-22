WWE Scraps New Orleans WrestleMania 2026, Sticks with Las Vegas (Report)

WWE has scrapped plans to bring next year’s WrestleMania to New Orleans. According to local outlet NOLA.com, it remain in Las Vegas following this year’s record-breaking event. This has yet to be confirmed by WWE.

WWE informed New Orleans tourism officials Thursday that the April 2026 show, announced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in February, will not proceed at the Caesars Superdome.

The decision comes after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas shattered attendance records with over 124,000 fans and generated the highest revenue in company history. Industry sources suggest WWE’s leadership wants to build on that momentum rather than change cities.

New Orleans hosted its last WrestleMania in 2018, delivering significant economic impact to the region. The city is expected to get a premium live event in 2026, and a future WrestleMania.