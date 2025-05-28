WWE Enters Alcohol Market With Championship-Themed Seagram’s Deal

WWE is stepping into the ready-to-drink alcohol space for the first time with a new multi-year partnership. According to the Sports Business Journal, WWE has signed a deal with Seagram’s to launch a line of canned alcoholic beverages infused with WWE-style branding.

The collaboration, known as the Seagram’s Escapes Spiked WWE Series, will feature three unique flavors, each styled after WWE championship belts. The cans will be wrapped in jewel-encrusted designs crafted by design studio Sister Mary in partnership with brewing company FIFCO USA. Each drink sports its own “title belt” aesthetic, turning the packaging into collectible pieces of WWE merchandise.

This partnership will be on full display on June 7 with Seagram’s branding at WWE’s Money in the Bank event, including visibility on the LED ring skirt, ring posts, and a special sponsored match. Additional integrations are planned for other major events like SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

With this move, WWE joins a growing list of sports and entertainment brands tapping into the canned alcohol market. WWE’s TKO partners UFC already have a partnership with Atomic Brands and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ enjoy a deal with Surfside.

Soon, WWE fans will be able to enjoy the promotion’s programming with a refreshing can of Escapes Spiked. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WWE’s business ventures.