WWE Set for Saudi Arabian Double-Header with SmackDown and Night of Champions in June

WWE will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in late June for a two-night event featuring both Friday Night SmackDown and Night of Champions at Kingdom Arena.

The General Entertainment Authority and WWE announced today that Night of Champions will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, with Friday Night SmackDown airing live from the same venue on June 27. This marks the first time SmackDown will be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

Friday Night SmackDown will air on USA Network in the United States, while Night of Champions will stream on Peacock. Both events will be available on Netflix for viewers in Saudi Arabia and most international markets.

Ticket sale information and additional event details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.