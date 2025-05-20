WWE Set to Sign European Wrestling Stars Aigle Blanc and Mike D Vecchio

WWE is reportedly in the process of signing two prominent European wrestlers, France’s Aigle Blanc and Belgium’s Mike D Vecchio, according to a report from Cultaholic. The two performers are expected to join the company by September 2025, following successful tryouts with WWE earlier this year.

Aigle Blanc

Aigle Blanc, whose name translates to “White Eagle” in French, is a masked wrestler who follows the lucha libre tradition. As is customary in lucha libre, his real identity remains undisclosed. He is known for his high-flying style and signature moves including the 450 Splash and Tombstone Piledriver. Blanc has established himself as a formidable competitor in the European wrestling scene, having won the APC Championship twice and holding the wXw European Championship in 2024.

Mike D Vecchio

Mike D Vecchio, born Mike Derudder, is a Belgian professional wrestler who currently holds the wXw European Championship after defeating Aigle Blanc for the title. He has competed extensively across the European independent wrestling circuit and has made appearances for major promotions including Impact Wrestling. Vecchio has previously held the GWF Berlin and World Championships.

Both wrestlers recently competed in All Japan Pro Wrestling’s (AJPW) Champion Carnival 2025 tournament as part of the B Block. They teamed together on the final night of the tournament to challenge for the All Asia Tag Team Titles against Yuma Anzai and Rising HAYATO.

The pair participated in WWE tryouts during the company’s European tour, which took place in late March 2025. Their signings would further WWE’s commitment to recruiting international talent and expanding its global footprint.

Blanc and Vecchio join a growing list of European wrestlers finding success in WWE, bringing their unique styles and international experience to the company’s roster. WWE has not yet officially confirmed the signings.