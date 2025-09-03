WWE Shop Seemingly Spoils AJ Lee Return In Deleted Post

Excitement continues to grow that AJ Lee will finally return to WWE over a decade after her final match for the promotion. CM Punk has teased bringing his wife back as part of his feud with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, and now WWE Shop has seemingly given the game away.

On X, Wrestling YouTube content producer Wrestling Daze asked when fans can expect new AJ merch, jokingly horrified at the idea of not wearing her merchandise for a return. While Wrestling Daze likely didn’t expect a response, the now-deleted reply from WWE Shop’s official account speaks volumes.

This is the biggest sign yet that Lee will make her long-awaited return to WWE. It has been reported that Lee’s in-ring return will come at WWE WrestlePalooza, kicking off WWE’s new partnership with ESPN on a massive note. Lee last wrestled on the post-WrestleMania 31 edition of Raw in 2015. While she has done some things in wrestling, including being a presence on-and-off screen for WOW – Women of Wrestling, a return to WWE has been the dream of fans for years.

It remains to be seen whether AJ Lee’s in-ring return is a one-off or the start of something bigger. What we can say is that according to WWE Shop, her return isn’t a matter of if, but when.