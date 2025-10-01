WWE Files Trademark for “SHOWDOWN” as Rebranded NXT vs. TNA Event Name

World Wrestling Entertainment has filed a new trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the name “SHOWDOWN,” marking a strategic rebrand of its upcoming crossover event scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The event, which will feature competitors from both NXT and TNA, was originally planned under the name “INVASION.” However, WWE made the decision to change the title due to sensitivity concerns surrounding the October 7 date, which marks the anniversary of the 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, an ongoing conflict with hostages still held in captivity.

According to USPTO records, the new “SHOWDOWN” trademark application was filed on September 30, 2025, and is currently awaiting examination. The application covers entertainment services related to professional wrestling events, broadcast media, and sports entertainment information.

This marks WWE’s return to the “SHOWDOWN” brand after a previous iteration. The company had held a trademark for “WWE SHOWDOWN” that was filed in November 2011, but that registration was abandoned in July 2015 due to inactivity after WWE failed to file required statements of use.

The NXT vs. TNA crossover event represents a significant collaboration between WWE’s developmental brand and the independent promotion, generating considerable interest among professional wrestling fans. The name change demonstrates WWE’s awareness of global events and commitment to avoiding potential controversy surrounding the event’s branding.