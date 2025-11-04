WWE Signing Reveals New Name & Better-Than-You Attitude

Nathan Cranton was among the latest WWE signings after establishing himself as one to watch in his native England. Now, Cranston has debuted is new WWE moniker as well as a better-than-you attitude.

On X, Cranton changed his profile’s name to ‘Nathan Angel,’ signalling that he now has a new name. In his first post after the change, Angel shared some photos of himself, adding that “The shepherd doesn’t concern himself with the opinion of the sheep.”

The shepherd doesn't concern himself with the opinion of the sheep ????????#wwe #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/TA3sDXiS24 — Nathan Angel (@NathanAngel22) November 5, 2025

Cranton was eager to show off his good looks on X, as they have helped the new WWE signing make a name for himself. In December 2024, Cranson represented England at that year’s Mister International event in Bangkok, Thailand.

When not wrestling and not appearing in tournaments, Cranton has worked on his family’s farm. Speaking to Metro, Cranton compared his time in the ring to his time in the field.

“Both takes a lot of hard work, determination and grit and I think everything I have learned through farming and wrestling lends itself perfectly to the world of pageants.’”

With his background in farming, Angel’s comments about being a shepherd seems apt. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on his journey in WWE.