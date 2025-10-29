WWE Signs Mike Cunningham, Jha’Quan McNair & Eli Knight

WWE has signed three new recruits to its ID program. The announcement was made on October 29 via the Evolve stream on Tubi.

Mike Cunningham, Jha’Quan McNair, and Eli Knight all participated in WWE tryouts during SummerSlam week in New Jersey. Each brings a unique wrestling background to WWE.

Cunningham trained at the Nightmare Factory, where he impressed Cody Rhodes. Rhodes referred to Cunningham as “one of the school’s top students.”

McNair honed his skills at Team Fearless Training Academy, run by former WCW star ‘Lodi’ Brad Cain.

Knight trained at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Ace Steel’s Harley Race Foundation School of Wrestling, and The Dungeon, overseen by Natalya and TJ Wilson.

The WWE ID program focuses on identifying and developing the next generation of WWE Superstars. The program has seen recent departures, but consistently adds new talent on an annual cycle.