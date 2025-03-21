WWE Slammy Awards Returning During WrestleMania 41 Weekend

The Slammy Awards are making a comeback as part of WWE’s WrestleMania 41 weekend festivities in Las Vegas. The annual celebration of WWE’s biggest stars and moments will be hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley, airing live on WWE’s social media platforms on Sunday, April 20.
Set to take place at the WWE World convention, this marks the second consecutive year the awards will be presented during WrestleMania weekend. Fan voting is now open across 12 categories.
Full List of Slammy Awards Categories and Nominees
Female Superstar of the Year
- Liv Morgan
- Rhea Ripley
- Bayley
- Nia Jax
- Tiffany Stratton
- Chelsea Green
- IYO SKY
Male Superstar of the Year
- Cody Rhodes
- Roman Reigns
- Gunther
- CM Punk
- Damian Priest
- Drew McIntyre
- Jey Uso
- Seth Rollins
Most Memorable Entrance
- Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40
- Jey Uso with Travis Scott on Raw’s Netflix premiere
- Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40
- The Rock at WrestleMania 40
- Bayley at WrestleMania 40
- Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin
- Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 with the Philadelphia Mummers Band
- Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso
- Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40 with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable
- Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK
- Dominik Mysterio at Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider
- Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle
OMG Moment of the Year
- Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania 40
- Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
- Kevin Owens turns on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes
- New Day turns on Big E
- Tiffany Stratton cashes in on Nia Jax
- Damian Priest cashes in on Drew McIntyre
- The Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
- Bron Breakker spears iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble
- Bronson Reed hits a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car
- John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber
- Roman Reigns returns at SummerSlam
- IYO SKY defeats Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title
Faction of the Year
- The OG Bloodline
- The Judgment Day
- New Bloodline
- American Made
- Damage CTRL
Tag Team of the Year
- DIY
- Awesome Truth
- A-Town Down Under
- Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
- Motor City Machine Guns
- The Bloodline
- The War Raiders
- The Judgment Day
- The Street Profits
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Rivalry of the Year
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
- Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
- Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes
- Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Bloodline vs. Bloodline
NXT Superstar of the Year
- Oba Femi
- Roxanne Perez
- Trick Williams
- Ethan Page
- Giulia
- Kelani Jordan
Match of the Year
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood
- Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40
- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
- Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam
- Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at Backlash
- 2025 Men’s WarGames Match (OG Bloodline vs. New Bloodline)
- Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40
- Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 40
- Gunther vs. Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin
- Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at Raw’s Netflix premiere
WTF Moment of the Year
- R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”
- Kevin Owens’ car interviews
- Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster
- Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage
- iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40
- LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool
- R-Truth wrestles with John Cena
- Rabid noises from Tama Tonga
- Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”
- The Wyatt Sicks debut
Social Star of the Year
- Chelsea Green
- Drew McIntyre
Breakout Superstar of the Year
- Bron Breakker
- Lyra Valkyria
- Penta
- Oba Femi
- Giulia
- Tiffany Stratton
- Jacob Fatu
- Chelsea Green
- Stephanie Vaquer
The Slammy Awards originally launched in the 1980s and have returned intermittently over the years. After a long hiatus, the show was revived last year. This year’s edition continues the tradition of celebrating WWE’s top performers, moments, and matches with full fan engagement.