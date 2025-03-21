WWE Slammy Awards Returning During WrestleMania 41 Weekend

The Slammy Awards are making a comeback as part of WWE’s WrestleMania 41 weekend festivities in Las Vegas. The annual celebration of WWE’s biggest stars and moments will be hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley, airing live on WWE’s social media platforms on Sunday, April 20.

Set to take place at the WWE World convention, this marks the second consecutive year the awards will be presented during WrestleMania weekend. Fan voting is now open across 12 categories.

Full List of Slammy Awards Categories and Nominees

Female Superstar of the Year

Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley

Bayley

Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton

Chelsea Green

IYO SKY

Male Superstar of the Year

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

Gunther

CM Punk

Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso

Seth Rollins

Most Memorable Entrance

Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Jey Uso with Travis Scott on Raw’s Netflix premiere

Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Bayley at WrestleMania 40

Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin

Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 with the Philadelphia Mummers Band

Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso

Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40 with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable

Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK

Dominik Mysterio at Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider

Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

OMG Moment of the Year

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania 40

Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam

Kevin Owens turns on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes

New Day turns on Big E

Tiffany Stratton cashes in on Nia Jax

Damian Priest cashes in on Drew McIntyre

The Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw

Bron Breakker spears iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble

Bronson Reed hits a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car

John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns returns at SummerSlam

IYO SKY defeats Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title

Faction of the Year

The OG Bloodline

The Judgment Day

New Bloodline

American Made

Damage CTRL

Tag Team of the Year

DIY

Awesome Truth

A-Town Down Under

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

Motor City Machine Guns

The Bloodline

The War Raiders

The Judgment Day

The Street Profits

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Rivalry of the Year

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes

Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton

Bloodline vs. Bloodline

NXT Superstar of the Year

Oba Femi

Roxanne Perez

Trick Williams

Ethan Page

Giulia

Kelani Jordan

Match of the Year

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood

Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam

Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at Backlash

2025 Men’s WarGames Match (OG Bloodline vs. New Bloodline)

Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40

Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 40

Gunther vs. Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at Raw’s Netflix premiere

WTF Moment of the Year

R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”

Kevin Owens’ car interviews

Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster

Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage

iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool

R-Truth wrestles with John Cena

Rabid noises from Tama Tonga

Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”

The Wyatt Sicks debut

Social Star of the Year

Chelsea Green

Drew McIntyre

Breakout Superstar of the Year

Bron Breakker

Lyra Valkyria

Penta

Oba Femi

Giulia

Tiffany Stratton

Jacob Fatu

Chelsea Green

Stephanie Vaquer

The Slammy Awards originally launched in the 1980s and have returned intermittently over the years. After a long hiatus, the show was revived last year. This year’s edition continues the tradition of celebrating WWE’s top performers, moments, and matches with full fan engagement.