WWE-Slim Jim Partnership Grows With Mid-Action Branding Deal

WWE and Slim Jim are turning up the heat on their partnership with a new branding deal that’ll take place during WWE matches. In a new move, Slim Jim’s logo will now be prominently featured throughout WWE events, including on tables used in matches. Grant Norris-Jones, EVP and Head of Global Partnerships at TKO, celebrated the expanded deal in a statement:

“Over the past two years, WWE and Slim Jim have renewed one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and we will expand on that momentum as the partnership continues in the coming years.”

Ashley Spade, VP and GM of Snacks at Conagra Brands, shared similar enthusiasm and teased more fan-focused activations:

“We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with WWE, which has brought immense excitement and engagement to our fans. Extending our partnership during Monday Night RAW will give us even more opportunities to create unique and memorable experiences that tap into the rich history and energy of both Slim Jim and WWE.”

WWE is no stranger to teaming with Slim Jims as the commercials featuring ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage remain iconic to this day. Now, this partnership is set to leave a lasting impression as WWE continues to let more of its shows become branded advertisements.