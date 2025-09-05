WWE SmackDown Sept 5, 2025: Major Stars Set & Rumored for Chicago Show

The September 5, episode of WWE SmackDown in the Allstate Arena is shaping up to be one of the biggest episodes of the blue brand of all time. WWE has confirmed some huge names for the show, with others rumored to be appearing.

Confirmed Names

CM Punk will make a featured appearance in his hometown of Chicago and is expected to receive a huge response. Punk is expected to address the controversy at Clash in Paris and his issues with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

John Cena returns to Chicago for what WWE is billing as his final appearance in the city as an active wrestler. The WWE icon has had some of his biggest moments in the Windy City, and fans can expect a huge send-off tonight, ahead of his farewell in December.

Sami Zayn will be bringing his newly-won United States Championship to Chicago for tonight’s SmackDown. Seven days after winning the gold from Solo Sikoa, what’s next for the Canadian Superstar?

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are both advertised as featured superstars for tonight’s episode, with WWE promotions highlighting their involvement in the Chicago event.

Expected Appearances

Brock Lesnar is reportedly scheduled to travel to Chicago for tonight’s show, according to Fightful Select, though his exact role remains unconfirmed. Sources indicate his presence is connected to his ongoing rivalry with John Cena and the potential buildup to a match at Wrestlepalooza. Lesnar returned to WWE TV after a two-year exile at SummerSlam 2025, attacking Cena.

AJ Lee Speculation

While not confirmed for a physical appearances, sources who spoke to Fightful Select have heavily implied that AJ will feature in some capacity on SmackDown. This report comes amid consensus that AJ will return to WWE in time for WrestlePalooza, where she and CM Punk will likely face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match.

The combination of hometown hero CM Punk, John Cena’s farewell and a potential AJ Lee return has made this SmackDown a must-see affair as WWE continues its build toward Wrestlepalooza in just over two weeks.