WWE SmackDown Makes History With Stipulation Action

The June 13, edition of WWE SmackDown saw the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue with four exciting fatal four-way first-round matches. Their results are:

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Andrade

Alexa Bliss defeated Charlotte Flair, Alba Fyre, and Candice LeRae

Jade Cargill defeated Piper Niven, Nia Jax, and Michin

Randy Orton defeated LA Knight, Aleister Black, and Carmelo Hayes

Not only did the tournaments continue, but SmackDown saw history be made. This show marked the record for the most four-way matches to be held on one WWE event. The previous record-holder was the appropriately-named WWE Fatal Four-Way pay-per-view from 2010 which featured three four-way matches.

H/T to @WWEStats for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

Now, Rhodes, Orton, Bliss, and Cargill join Sami Zayn and Roxanne Perez, who advanced to the next round of their respective tournaments on Raw. Time will tell who emerges as WWE’s next King and Queen and earn future World Championship opportunities.