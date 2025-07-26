Hulk Hogan Honored With 10-Bell Salute, Tribute Video on WWE SmackDown

The July 25 episode of WWE SmackDown was the promotion’s first TV event following the death of Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. The show opened with the entire SmackDown roster, along with several WWE legends, gathered on the entrance ramp in Cleveland.

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque stood at the forefront with a microphone in hand and addressed the WWE Universe. Levesque said how without Hulk Hogan, “none of us would be standing on this ramp.” He paid tribute to Hogan’s role in propelling WWE into the mainstream, noting how Hulkamania helped elevate the company to global prominence.

Tonight, WWE remembers the legendary Hulk Hogan with a 10-bell salute. pic.twitter.com/66vGLZv7bH — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025

A ‘Hogan’ chant broke out among fans as WWE aired an emotional video package celebrating the two-time Hall of Famer. The video ended with WWE honoring Hogan with a 10-bell salute, a staple of wrestling events to pay tribute to a deceased wrestler.

Triple H’s tribute and the extended video package were fitting honors for a man who helped define professional wrestling for generations. Hogan’s legacy continues to live on through the performers he inspired and the fans who chanted his name one last time.



