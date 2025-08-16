King Of The Hill Takes Over SmackDown With In-Ring Branding

King of the Hill is back on the air, and the show’s influence ws impossible to miss during the August 15, episode of WWE SmackDown. The ring featured a custom wrestling mat with the King of the Hill logo prominently displayed in the center. LED boards around the arena and ring posts were lit up, highlighting the return of the animated show.

It’s not just on-screen that WWE’s crossover with King of the Hill can be felt. Sheamus and Johnny Gargano will create videos inspired by moments from the show, Variety reports.

The new season of King of the Hill is now streaming on Hulu, and has been well-received by fans so far. While Hank, his family, and his friends didn’t appear in person during SmackDown, the show demonstrated WWE’s willingness to dive deep into crossover branding.