WWE Superstar Misses SmackDown Due to Medical Issue

One superstar on the WWE SmackDown brand wasn’t able to make it to the show.

The go-home episode of SmackDown just one night before SummerSlam took place inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The show opened with a barn burner Donnybrook match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

McIntyre won the match and earned a shot at the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on Sept. 3 at Clash at the Castle.

One match that was expected to take place was Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah. That didn’t end up happening.

Lacey Evans Misses SmackDown

Aliyah made her way out for a match but it wasn’t against Lacey Evans.

SmackDown play-by-play commentator Michael Cole revealed that Evans wasn’t medically cleared to be in action. As a result, Shotzi replaced Lacey and actually picked up the win over Aliyah.

Evans recently turned heel on WWE TV. She hasn’t had a match since the Money in the Bank women’s ladder match on July 2.

Instead, Evans has been cutting heel promos and laid out Aliyah in two segments but never took any bumps.

We’ll keep you posted on what’s going on with Lacey Evans once more details become available.