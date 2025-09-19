WWE SmackDown Preview (9/19): Wrestlepalooza Weekend Begins

WWE’s historic Wrestlepalooza weekend kicks off tonight as SmackDown rolls into Toledo, OH at the Huntington Center. This is the high-stakes go-home show before tomorrow night’s Premium Live Event, with all hands on deck and major storylines converging for WWE’s first-ever PLE on ESPN.

Confirmed Matches and Appearances:

Sami Zayn defends the United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes

Brock Lesnar appears live in advance of his showdown with John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returns to address Drew McIntyre

Anticipated fallout from last week’s double count-out between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill, with Nia Jax looming large

Other top stars scheduled: Randy Orton, LA Knight, and more surprises possible

With the stage set and momentum building, tonight’s SmackDown is a must-see lead-in to Wrestlepalooza. Follow SEScoops all weekend for complete coverage of all the action.