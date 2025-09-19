WWE SmackDown Preview (9/19): Wrestlepalooza Weekend Begins

WWE’s historic Wrestlepalooza weekend kicks off tonight as SmackDown rolls into Toledo, OH at the Huntington Center. This is the high-stakes go-home show before tomorrow night’s Premium Live Event, with all hands on deck and major storylines converging for WWE’s first-ever PLE on ESPN.
Confirmed Matches and Appearances:
- Sami Zayn defends the United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes
- Brock Lesnar appears live in advance of his showdown with John Cena
- Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returns to address Drew McIntyre
- Anticipated fallout from last week’s double count-out between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill, with Nia Jax looming large
- Other top stars scheduled: Randy Orton, LA Knight, and more surprises possible
With the stage set and momentum building, tonight’s SmackDown is a must-see lead-in to Wrestlepalooza. Follow SEScoops all weekend for complete coverage of all the action.