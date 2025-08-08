WWE SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam Fallout Rocks Montreal

WWE SmackDown tonight (August 8, 2025) emanates from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, and promises a seismic show as the fallout from SummerSlam takes center stage. Expect fallout from SummerSlam, and the build to Clash in Paris just 23 days away.

Who is Cody Rhodes’ next challenger?

New Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to address fans for the first time since regaining the title in a dramatic Street Fight victory over John Cena. With Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton both targeting the top prize, Rhodes could face challenges from multiple directions.

Rivalry Renewed

All eyes are also on John Cena, who not only lost the championship but suffered a brutal post-match attack by Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Cena will be live in Montreal.

Tiffy Time

In the women’s division, Tiffany Stratton stands tall after turning back Jade Cargill’s challenge at SummerSlam. Tonight may see a new number one contender emerge, with GM Nick Aldis expected to announce a pivotal matchup.

Other featured superstars advertised for the show include Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, and the Wyatt Sicks.

Expect WWE to announce matches for Smackdown later in the day, and we’ll post them here at SEScoops.