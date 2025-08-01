WWE SmackDown Preview – August 1, 2025: SummerSlam Go-Home Show

WWE SmackDown – SummerSlam Go-Home Show

Location: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Air Time: Live on USA Network and Netflix.

This episode serves as the final destination in the build towards ‘The Biggest Party of the Summer’, SummerSlam 2025, with most of the major storylines getting their final push before this weekend’s premium live event.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will face off for the final time ahead of SummerSlam, where they’ll clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight

Jelly Roll has been previously announced for the show, as he’ll team with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam

Plus, multiple top names are confirmed including Logan Paul, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, and Tiffany Stratton

Confirmed Matches

WWE Women’s United States Championship Match

Giulia (c) vs. Zelina Vega – This is a rematch after Giulia took the title from Vega in Riyadh. Giulia is now represented by Kiana James.

Singles Match

Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black – The animosity between these two has been boiling for the past month, beginning when Damian Priest went to bat for an unhinged R-Truth.

AAA World Tag Team Championship Open Challenge

Los Garza (Angel & Berto) will issue an open challenge for the tag titles for stars from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and AAA.