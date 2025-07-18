WWE SmackDown Preview – July 18, 2025

Live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT on USA Network

Tonight’s SmackDown serves as crucial fallout from both Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution, while ramping up the build toward SummerSlam in just over two weeks.

Confirmed Matches & Segments

SummerSlam Contract Signing

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes will make their championship rematch official in what’s sure to be a heated confrontation. The American Nightmare earned his shot by winning the King of the Ring tournament, setting up a WrestleMania rematch between these two titans.

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match (#1 Contender)

With The Wyatt Sicks holding the WWE Tag Team Championship after defeating The Street Profits last week, four teams will battle for the right to challenge the sinister new champions: Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. #DIY. Expect chaos as these teams fight for their shot at gold.

Singles Competition

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre – Fresh off her Evolution Battle Royal victory, Vaquer looks to build momentum against The Secret Service member

– Fresh off her Evolution Battle Royal victory, Vaquer looks to build momentum against The Secret Service member Charlotte Flair vs. Raquel Rodriguez – The Queen takes on the Women’s Tag Team Champion following the explosive Fatal 4-Way at Evolution

Key Storylines to Watch

Jacob Fatu’s Return

The Samoan Werewolf makes his first SmackDown appearance since being taken out by The MFTs, after his surprise assist to Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event against Solo Sikoa’s faction.

Women’s Championship Picture

Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton are expected to cross paths as they begin their road to SummerSlam. After Stratton successfully retained against Trish Stratus at Evolution, all eyes turn to this fresh championship feud.

Tag Division Shake-Up

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss failed in their bid for tag team gold at Evolution, and both superstars are advertised for tonight. Will they reveal their next move, or is their “alliance of convenience” already over?

Wyatt Sicks Dominance

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis shocked the WWE Universe by capturing the tag titles last week. With Uncle Howdy’s twisted family now holding championship gold, expect their dark presence to loom large over tonight’s proceedings.

Tonight's SmackDown promises to deliver major developments as WWE continues building toward what's shaping up to be an explosive SummerSlam card. Don't miss all the action live from San Antonio!