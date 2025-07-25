HomeNewsWWE
WWE SmackDown Preview: July 25, 2025

by Michael Reichlin

WWE SmackDown returns tonight from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Here’s what’s on tap for tonight:

  • The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Championship
  • Alexa Bliss vs Roxanne Perez
  • Randy Orton & Jelly Roll – Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul face off
  • Cody Rhodes to appear
  • Country star Jelly Roll appears ahead of his SummerSlam match alongside Randy Orton

John Cena is not advertised for tonight but expected for next week’s SummerSlam go-home show.

