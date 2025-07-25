WWE SmackDown Preview: July 25, 2025

WWE SmackDown returns tonight from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Here’s what’s on tap for tonight:

The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Alexa Bliss vs Roxanne Perez

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll – Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul face off

Cody Rhodes to appear

Country star Jelly Roll appears ahead of his SummerSlam match alongside Randy Orton

John Cena is not advertised for tonight but expected for next week’s SummerSlam go-home show.