WWE SmackDown Preview – September 26, 2025

Tonight, WWE SmackDown broadcasts live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The blue brand continues its build toward WWE Crown Jewel, the next premium live event on the schedule. The fallout from WrestlePalooza is still fresh, and top superstars will be in action as storylines heat up en route to the global spectacle that is Crown Jewel.

This week’s marquee showdown is a WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match, where Tiffany Stratton defends her title against the formidable Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.

Confirmed Matches & Appearances

WWE Women’s Championship : Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax Giulia & Kiana James vs. Michin & B-Fab

Also advertised to appear are Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and more

Catch SmackDown tonight at 8pm ET on USA Network (Netflix internationally).

Stay tuned to SEScoops for complete WWE coverage and the latest news on the road to Crown Jewel on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Matches confirmed for Crown Jewel: Perth include:

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Men’s WWE Crown Jewel Championship: Seth Rollins (Raw World Heavyweight Champion) vs. Cody Rhodes (SmackDown Undisputed WWE Champion)

Women’s WWE Crown Jewel Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (Raw Women’s World Champion) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion (TBD after SmackDown’s triple threat)