WWE SmackDown Segment Caused A Match To Be Shortened

Many WWE fans were left surprised after the match between R-Truth and Aleister Black on last night’s Friday Night SmackDown lasted only 90 seconds. A new report has shed light on the situation, revealing that the bout was drastically shortened due to a previous segment running long.

According to a report from PWInsiderElite.com, the match between Truth and Black had to be cut for time on the fly. The preceding segment, which involved musical guest Jelly Roll and United States Champion Logan Paul, went much longer than was initially planned in the show’s format. As a result, the following match lost the majority of its allotted time. A WWE source reportedly described the decision as a “necessary evil” to keep the live broadcast on schedule.

The report also noted that while the outcome of the match—R-Truth getting the victory—went as planned, the bout was originally scheduled to be a much longer and more competitive contest. The one-sided nature of the match was not the initial intention. The surprisingly short match caught many backstage off guard, given the strong push R-Truth has received since his return and the plans for Aleister Black’s ascension on the SmackDown roster. It was clarified that the time cut is not seen as a negative reflection on either superstar and their pushes will continue.

While neither R-Truth nor Aleister Black are scheduled for a match at tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, it has been announced that Logan Paul will appear on next week’s episode of SmackDown to address his plans for the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.