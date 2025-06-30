WWE SmackDown Spoilers – July 4: Hall of Famer Returns

The July 4, edition of WWE SmackDown was taped immediately following the June 30, episode of WWE Raw at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The taping saw SmackDown return to two hours and will air this Friday at 8:00 PM ET on USA Network, with international streaming available on Netflix.

Segment: Cody Rhodes kicks off SmackDown but is interrupted by Randy Orton. Orton makes Cody promise to take down John Cena at SummerSlam. Drew McIntyre returns from his injury to mock both men but is hit with an RKO.

Segment: Nick Aldis offers Charlotte Flair a spot in a No. 1 Contender’s Match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Charlotte agrees.

Segment: Drew McIntyre meets with Nick Aldis. McIntyre Vs. Orton is made for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Match: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defeat Michin & B-Fab and the Secret Hervice to become the No. 1 Contender’s Match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Match: The Wyatt Sicks defeat Berto, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, and Chris Sabin.

Segment: Tiffany Stratton discusses her upcoming match with Jade Cargill at SummerSlam, but that’s not all on her mind. Tiffany says she also plans to defend her title at WWE Evolution. Jade appears and reveals that Stratton’s next opponent is Trish Stratus. Trish appears and agrees to the match.

Match: Andrade and Rey Fenix defeat Fraxiom.

Match: Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso defeat Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. Fatu pinned Sikoa clean an tried to put him through a table. Instead, Sikoa, Hikuleo, and Tonga Loa teamed up and put Fatu through a table.