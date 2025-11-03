WWE SmackDown Superstar Has Name Changed

Zelina Vega has undergone a slight name change, according to WWE’s official website. On her profile, the former Women’s United States Champion is known simply as ‘Zelina,’ and no longer has the ‘Vega’ name attached.

No explanation has been given by WWE for the change. During Vince McMahon’s tenure running WWE, several Superstars had their names shortened or changed, including (Matt) Riddle, (Austin) Theory and Pete Dunne, who later became Butch. At the time, it was reported that WWE wanted to avoid talent using their real names on TV. However, this doesn’t apply in Zelina’s case, as she does not useany part of her real name (Thea Mega Trinidad Büdgen) on TV.

Zelina was recently paired up with her real-life husband Aleister Black on TV as the pair seek to launch destruction on the rest of the roster. 2025 has also seen Zelina win her first singles title in WWE, though her reign as Women’s U.S. Champion was ended by Giulia in June. Outside the ring, Zelina signed with the Prototype Talent Agency, demonstrating her desire for roles and work outside of wrestling.