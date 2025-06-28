Date WWE SmackDown Moves To Two Hours Confirmed

WWE SmackDown moved to three hours in late 2024, a move that many fans have taken issue with ever since. While the extra hour, in theory, allows for more talent to be featured, many believe it has simply led to filler segments and has left audiences facing ‘viewer fatigue.’

A recent report shared that WWE would be moving SmackDown to its traditional two hour format very soon. During the June 27, episode of the blue brand, Michael Cole confirmed that SmackDown will be a two-hour show once more beginning with the upcoming July 4, episode. On social media, the USA Network threw out a graphic, also confirming the news.

As for the third hour, that will be filled by a new series called ‘The Rainmaker,’ which is based on the best-selling John Grisham novel. For WWE fans, the move back to two hours is a welcome one, and it remains to be seen how WWE adapts to the change.